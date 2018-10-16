Share:

KARACHI - Eminent Irish kidney specialist Prof Austin G Stack on Monday said high levels of uric acid or hyperuricemia not only triples the risks of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) but also increases the chances of cardiovascular disease and stroke in the people having metabolic syndrome.

“Various latest researches have indicated that high levels of uric acid are also an indicator of metabolic syndrome, which causes cardiovascular disease and stroke. There is now an indirect but proven link between hyperuricemia and cardiovascular disease as well as stroke”, Prof. Austin G Stack said while speaking at 3rd International Hyperuricemia Summit here at a local hotel in Karachi.

The summit had been organized by Hyperuricemia Advisory Council, an advisory body comprising leading urologists, diabetologists, professors of medicines and endocrinology which is striving for the awareness about hyperuricemia or dangers of elevated levels of uric acid in the general public.

Renowned diabetologist Prof. Zaman Shaikh, Prof. Muhammad Mansoor from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), Prof. Mashhoor Alam Shah, Prof. Karim Qamaruddin and Prof. Muhammad Tasaduq were also present on the occasion and answered questions raised by doctors and common people about hyperuricemia.

Prof. Austin G Stack said it was an old misconception that high levels of uric acid only causes gout and added that physicians treating people with gout should also look for kidney disease and hypertension in such patients as hypercemia has emerged as a major factor behind causing Chronic Kidney Disease, which often leads to renal failure and patients needs to undergo dialysis and even kidney transplants.

“Hyperuricemia is on the rise globally including Pakistan but unfortunately, it is the most under-estimated risk factor for hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke”, he said and urged physicians to monitor the levels of uric acid in the patients having kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes and even cardiovascular disease.

To a query, he said there is only 40 percent role of lifestyle modification in controlling hyperuricemia while in remaining 60 percent patients, it can only be controlled with the administration of uric acid lowering drugs. Majority of patients with elevated levels of uric acid do not adopt a healthy lifestyle and refrain from things that increase uric acid in their bodies, he deplored.

“Excessive intake of meat, especially beef, shellfish and certain leguminous food in addition to consumption of alcohol increase the uric acid levels in the body. Balanced diet can definitely lower the uric acid levels”, he said and added that awareness regarding hyperuricemia should be increased in the general public so that people could prevent themselves from its negative consequences.

Renowned diabetologist Prof. Zaman Shaikh claimed that uric acid had proved to be one of the components of metabolic syndrome that causes cardiovascular disease and added that it was now link to causing heart attacks and stroke with people having other risk factors including diabetes and hypertension. “Earlier it was thought that high levels of uric acid causes only gout but it has now been proved that it is also linked to many other diseases including cardiovascular diseases and stroke”, he said and added that sedentary lifestyle and excessive intake of junk food which is rich of red meat and other unhealthy items is resulting in hyperuricemia among common people. JPMC Urologist Prof. Muhammad Mansoor said high levels of uric acids in the body were major causes of stone formation in the kidneys, which comprise the functions of kidneys, often leading to Chronic Kidney Disease and renal failure. “People should monitor their uric acid levels if they have any kidney problems because elevated uric acid levels are not good for kidney functions”, he warned.

Other experts including Prof. Mashhoor Alam Shah, Prof. Tasaduq, Prof. Karim Qamaruddin and others also spoke and answered the questions raised by medical students, physicians and common people.