Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday constituted a 30-member parliamentary committee, comprising MNAs and Senators, to probe alleged rigging in the General Election 2018.

The committee will review allegations of irregularities in the general election, read the notification issued by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. The committee will finalise Term of Reference (ToR) and take required measures to look into the rigging allegations, besides compiling its report within agreed timeframe and submitting before the House. The committee includes 15 lawmakers each from the government and opposition parties.

The body, headed by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, is consisted members including Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Azam Swati, Amir Dogar, Khalid Magsi, Akhtar Mengal, Ameenul Haq, Ghous Bakhsh Mehr, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Ameer Haider Hoti, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Mohammad Ali Saif, Sarfraz Bugti, Nauman Wazir, Hidayatullah, Javed Abbasi, Asad Junejo, Usman Kakar and Rehman Malik.

Last month, the government and opposition parties had agreed on the formation of the committee to probe alleged rigging of July 25 polls and a resolution was passed in the National Assembly in this regard.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan had presented the resolution for the formation of the committee, which was then passed by the assembly.