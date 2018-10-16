Share:

Islamabad - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) kicked off countrywide anti-measles campaign to vaccinate 32million children in the country. The two weeks long anti-measles campaign was inaugurated by the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi at Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (FGSH) by administrating polio vaccine to a child.

The campaign will target one-sixth population of the country and in two weeks of the campaign, all children between nine months and five years of age will be targeted for vaccination against the deadly measles virus which attacks the respiratory tract and is exceptionally contagious.

More than 110,000 professionals are mobilized across Pakistan to help eliminate measles, a disease that can be prevented with a simple vaccine. More than 32,000 suspected cases of children infected with the virus have been reported in the country since the beginning of the year. Addressing the participants at the formal launch of the national measles campaign, Minister Aamir Mehmood Kiyani urged all parents to vaccinate their children against the deadly disease of Measles.

The Federal Minister said that it is the duty of every Pakistani to ensure that every child between 9 months and 5 years of age is vaccinated as part of this campaign. “In line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, we are paying extra attention to health and well-being of mothers and children”, expressed the Federal Minister.

Sharing the agenda of the Government, the Minister underscored the importance of the health sector in improving the human development index.

“The aim of the present Government is to prioritize health and education to lead improvement in the life of the community,” he opined. He emphasized that measles campaign would ensure health of our children and improve National indicators of child health in the longer run. Dr Syed Saqlain Ahmed Gilani, National Program Manager, EPI in his opening remarks said that Pakistan has experienced a massive measles outbreak in 2011-2013 followed by a nationwide measles campaign conducted in 2014-15 to reduce the burden of measles cases in the country. National Program Manager also highlighted the extensive efforts taken in the planning phase of the campaign especially by engaging all stakeholders to ensure that every child receives an additional measles dose.

He also stressed that until we are able to mobilize the communities to avail this opportunity, the aim of achieving more than 95% coverage would not be achieved. Dr Syed Saqlain Ahmed Gilani also appreciated the support and technical assistance provided by development partners including United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) with financial assistance from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). “Since 2000, the safe measles vaccine has saved more than 20 million children’s lives in the world. Every death or disability caused by this disease is now an unacceptable tragedy,” said Dr Nima Saeed Abid acting WHO Representative in Pakistan. “This mass measles campaign will help to stop the current measles outbreak and show the strong political commitment of Pakistani Government toward the global measles elimination for the benefit of all children in the world,” he added. Measles remains a leading cause of death among children, with survivors often left with life-long disabilities such as blindness, deafness or brain damage.

The USD 30 million mass immunization campaigns is taking place in all provinces and areas of the country between 15 and 27 October 2018. It is funded by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the government of Pakistan. The campaign will help to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3, which aims to end preventable deaths of newborns and children under five years of age by 2030.