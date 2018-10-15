Share:

GUJRANWALA: Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Anjum Raza Syed paid a detailed visit to Gujranwala Central Jail on Monday. Civil Judge Naveed Ahmed Ghuman accompanied him. During the visit, the ADSJ ordered to release 48 prisoners involved in petty crimes on personal bonds. The judge also inspected different barracks, jail hospital, and kitchen. He asked the prisoners about the facilities being provided to them by the jail administration. He also assured the prisoners of speedy trials of their cases.