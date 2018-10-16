Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan’s nuclear programme is fully compliant with the rules and regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the country has no intention of joining any arms race.

Addressing an international conference on ‘Global Non-Proliferation Regime: Challenges and Response’ organized by the Strategic Studies Institute here on Monday, the President said that strategic stability in South Asia is being threatened by the offensive posture and induction of lethal weapons by India.

President Alvi said that discriminatory exemptions by certain countries for supply of nuclear technology and advanced military hardware to India has further complicated the regional security and undermined the credibility of non-proliferation regime.

He said that Pakistan is committed to maintain strategic stability in the region will continue to demonstrate restraint and responsibility.

He said that nobody should doubt Pakistan's capability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The President urged the international community to take notice of talk of surgical strikes and limited war. He said Pakistan will continue to support efforts to non-proliferation and nuclear security.

He said Pakistan has relentlessly pursued the objective of keeping South Asia free of nuclear weapons despite the fact that in 1974, detonation had taken place in the region.

“Our proposals for nuclear non-proliferation are well documented”, he said and added that the nuclear tests by India has ended any prospects for nuclear free zone in South Asia.

The President said Pakistan was forced to respond to the nuclear tests to maintain the strategic balance in the region.

President said that Pakistan has not given up the pursuit of meaningful engagement with India for confidence building measures, avoidance of arms race and risk reduction.

He said both the countries need to save on arms and spend on the welfare of poor people. He said Pakistan's proposal for a strategic restraint regime encompassing conflict resolution and maintaining conventional balance can provide a good basis for regional peace and security.

Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistan, which applied for the membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group has a strong case keeping in view its efforts and contributions to non- proliferation.

He said Pakistan will continue to support and participate in efforts to non-proliferation and nuclear security.

The President also called for the resolution of lingering disputes including Jammu and Kashmir for the world peace at large.

He pointed out that new threats are also emerging including hostile uses of outer space, offensive cyber capability and development of lethal autonomous weapon systems such as drones. He stressed for a legal binding framework to regulate the use of emerging technology.

President Arif Alvi was of the view that India and Pakistan could agree upon a framework for strategic stability.

President Alvi called on the international community to take "serious note" of talks of 'surgical strikes and limited war', which he said "just tends to up the postures of both countries".

He, however, regretted that "our postures for peace have been reciprocated with belligerence".

"The proponents of such reckless fantasies will bear the responsibility for any consequences."

He urged the United Nations to play a role in facilitating resolutions in long-standing disputes, such as Kashmir, which he described as "underlying factors for instability".

"Pakistan is committed to objective strategic stability in South Asia."

The president warned that the current global security landscape was not very encouraging and instead of meaningful efforts towards global disarmament, a nuclear arms race had begun.

“The international security landscape is far from encouraging. The euphoria generated by the end of the Cold War and the committed expectations of meaningful steps towards global disarmament have given way to a qualitative nuclear arms race,” he said.

The president emphasised that threats to international peace and security can only be dealt with through collective efforts and Pakistan is ready to cooperate with global actors.

President said that the United Nations is a suitable platform to resolve international conflicts, but at the same time, he stressed the need for uniform implementation of its resolutions.

Stressing the need for international efforts for a nuclear-free world, the President praised Iran for its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal with the west and also hailed developments towards denuclearisation in the Korean peninsula.

“We should be progressing toward a nuclear-free world. But unless all countries come to some understanding and reduce the area of conflicts…and unless conflicts are resolved and unless we reduce are postures, reduce our weapons, the world will not see peace,” he concluded.