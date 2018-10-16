Share:

Within me lies the woman suppressed by our men. Within me lies the girl whose Pakistani streets feel less hers than her male counterpart’s. I am the woman shouldered on the dishonour of yet another ‘honour’ killing. I am the woman who sees her history marked in acid that never relents. Crushed in the bondage of patriarchy and oppression, this is the story of the Pakistani woman.

While our boys march to school, absence of girls from classrooms is alarming: the overall female literacy rate is 25 percent. Oftentimes in villages, where resources are limited yet girls cannot go to school with boys, inequality finds its root- the construction of an all-boys school takes privilege over empowering our women.

How does a girl fight for education when an institution simply does not exist? In stark contrast to a lack of opportunities lies an interesting observation: these women, shackled by the beliefs of their fathers, brothers and husbands, are often the breadwinners. They employ their skills in sowing and stitching to run their houses. This goes on to solidify the fact that it is our women that are incapable; rather, the gender roles ingrained in our society stand as the culprit. It is also important to understand that it is not just women who miss out: if half of our population cannot actively contribute, how are we to prosper?

We must recall that it is this land that has given the world brilliant women like Benazir Bhutto and Malala Yousafzai. Through joint efforts we can empower our women to not stand in the shadow of men. We can and we must let go of a culture where men define the life of a woman. Article 25 of our Constitution has already penned down what we must act upon now: giving women equal rights. It is a matter of urgency to allocate funds to education of girls. In addition, gender-based workplace harassment must receive rapid and fitting punishment. The more victims see justice prevail, the more confidence they build. We cannot bring back the daughters who faced infanticide or undo the acid that has victimised our women, but we can honour them. We must honour them by restoring the position of women in our society.

The writer is President of LGS Defence Media and Journalism Society. She spent her summer at Stanford University

studying a variety of courses.