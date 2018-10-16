Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region on Monday arrested a land revenue officer and a local landlord from courtroom after judge rejected their interim bails in a land fraud case, informed official sources.

The detained accuseds were identified as Tehsildar Adnan Bashir Kiyani and Chaudhry Nasir, a local land lord of Bijnial, they said.

According to sources, Special Judge Central Anti Corruption Rawalpindi took up a land fraud case involving a land revenue officer and an individual. The accused appeared before court for confirmation of bails.

The defence lawyer argued before court that his clients are innocent and have nothing to do with the case.

The public prosecutor of ACE opposed the arguments of defence lawyer saying Tehsildar Adnan Bashir Kiyani had tempered a mutation number 3444 owned by Private Housing Scheme Top City1 and altered 608 kanal to 68 kanal in favour of Chaudhry Nasir against a hefty bribe. He added that the Top City1 management registered case number 21/17 against the accused. During investigation, it was proved that both accused were fully involved in the fraud and declared guilty by the investigators. He requested the court to cancel the bails of accused. After completion of arguments of both parties, the judge rejected the bail applications of accused. The investigators of ACE held the accused from courtroom and shifted them to police station for further investigation.

Inspector Ghulam Asghar Chandia, an investigator, confirmed the arrest. He said that Chaudhry Nasir had sold 608 kanal land at hands of management of Top City1 and bribed Tehsildar Adnan Bashir Kiyani and got tempered mutation by altering 608 kanal into 68 kanal and tried to implicate the Top City1 management into bogus cases. ACE will produce them before Court today (Tuesday) to obtain their physical remand.