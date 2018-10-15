Share:

MULTAN-An anti-encroachment team of district administration demolished about a dozen shops constructed outside a college allegedly illegally by a former MPA of PML-N here on Monday.

The team approached the spot along with heavy police contingent but no untoward incident took place and the shops were demolished peacefully. The team carried out the operation with the help of heavy machinery, bulldozers, excavators and cranes and the rubble was being lifted from the spot till filing of this report.

The Aligrah College was set up on land owned by the government and it was being run by Maulvi Sultan Alam, a former president of High Court Bar and former MPA of PML-N. The district administration claimed that the lease agreement of the land had expired over a decade ago and now Maulvi Sultan Alam was in illegal occupation of the land.

The team also issued 10-day notice to some other shopkeepers doing business in the shops constructed on the same land. They were asked to move from the property within 10 days as the remaining shops would also be demolished soon.

Earlier, the anti-encroachment team had got vacated Multan Cricket Club (MCC) Ground from the alleged illegal occupation of Maulvi Sultan Alam a few days back. The team demolished illegal shops and a gymnasium constructed on the MCC land and got vacated property worth billions.

Meanwhile, the district administration declared that the operation against encroachments and illegal occupants of state lands would continue without any interval.