Share:

SADIQABAD: The Food Department destroyed a huge quantity of adulterated red pepper and turmeric caught by Tahli Morr patrolling police here the other day.

According to a police source, In-charge Tahli Morr patrolling post Mirza Ghulam Ali intercepted a vehicle loaded with a huge quantity of adulterated red pepper and turmeric. When informed, a team of Food Department reached the spot and destroyed the unhygienic spices. The police impounded the vehicle, and launched further investigation.

COOPERATION ASSURED

Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association president Jam Lal Bakhsh Walana called on Khalid Saleem Chaudhry, the newly-elected president of Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The TBA president garlanded the RYKCCI president with flowers, and expressed best wishes to him. He also assured the new RYKCCI president of TBA support for the betterment of the business community. Khalid Saleem Chaudhry vowed to make all possible efforts for the welfare of the traders.