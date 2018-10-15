Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan appreciating the role of Kashmir Liberation Cell (KLC) in projecting Kashmir issue at national and International fronts and advised its officials to focus on making the institution more vibrant and progressive.

He expressed these views during a briefing given by Secretary Kashmir Liberation Cell about the overall performance and functioning of the cell on Monday.

The briefing was attended among others by Director General Kashmir Cultural Academy, Shafqat Ali Chaudhry and Director KLC, Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan.

“We want to see Kashmir Liberation Cell work as think tank, research institution and nucleus of all the efforts being carried out on Kashmir issue around the world,” the President said and added that there should be active mechanism to collate, collect and disseminate the positive information on Kashmir issue by using new medium of communication at national and international level.

He said on one hand there is a need to expose Indian atrocities and violation of human rights by Indian occupation forces in Kashmir and on the other present the Kashmir issue in its real perspective before the world.

The Cell, he emphasized must have some kind of pulsating system to get latest and updated information originating from Occupied Kashmir and around the world with active database containing all relevant details of those working on Kashmir issue.

And it should be started from the collection of data of Members of the parliaments (MPs) of Kashmiri origin in UK, Europe, America and Canada including the details of councillors, journalist and intellectuals who are sympathetic to the Kashmir cause, and who cooperate with us one way or the other.

Earlier Secretary Kashmir Liberation Cell told the president that cell with its total strength of 149 employees is working on the history of Kashmir Liberation Movement, carrying out activities in collaboration with universities, think tanks and civil society organizations.

The cell, he went on to say also frames policies that are directly related to Kashmiri peoples’ struggle for their right to self-determination.

The cell, secretary added also endeavouring to promote research and advocacy for peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict besides organizing seminars, trainings, workshop, study tours for conflict resolution and imparting training to scholars, academicians and students on international human rights and humanitarian law.

Earlier a five- member delegation from scenic Leepa Valley headed by prominent social and political leader, Shoukat Javed Mir called on President and apprised him of their long- standing problems.

They sought help of the president in getting funds from the federal government for construction of much needed Leepa Tunnel.

The delegation also demanded fourth grade CMH with 50 beds capacity to cater the health-related needs of the people and start of the science classes in both girls and boys colleges of the Valley.