MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu Kashmir Accountability Bureau said on Monday it has filed provisional challan against the accused Ghulam Rasool in Ghee Mill case.

According to an AJK AB press release issued on Monday, the provisional challan was filed against Ghulam Rasool, then Patwari (now Girdawar) in Accountability Court No-2 Mirpur after completing the investigation into the matter, in light of the directives of the AJK Supreme Court. Ghulam Rasool is accused of illegally transferring state land worth millions of rupees, inflicting heavy losses to the government exchequer.

According to the details of the case, AJK Supreme Court had directed the AJK Accountability Bureau to hold probe into 126 kanal land belonging to the AJK Fisheries Department which was illegally transferred by Ghulam Rasool (who was then Patwari), to Qureshi Ghee Mills at Mangla, Mirpur.

It was revealed during the investigation that the state-owned land belonging to the State Fisheries Department was transferred through fake documents and records.

The Accountability Court had issued warrant for arrest of the accused who are on bail since then. The Bureau is pursuing the case effectively, the press release added.