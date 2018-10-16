Share:

MARDAN - Awami National Party (ANP) losing candidate on provincial constituency PK-53, Ahmed Bahadur has submitted an application for vote recount at the Returning Officer office on Sunday. Returning Officer Abdur Rauf of PK-53 on Sunday announced the by-election result of provincial constituency PK-53 and declared ANP candidate Ahmed Bahadur successful. According to the result, Bahadur secured 19,065 votes and PTI candidate Abdus Salam Afridi secured 19,044 votes. Soon after the announcement of the result, the ANP workers started celebrations.