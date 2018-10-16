Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office to review progress on steps taken to overcome smog here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Punjab government was taking every possible measure to overcome smog and air monitoring stations were being set up to provide relevant data.

Air monitoring stations have been set up in Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan while a special air monitoring station has also been set up across BRB canal to monitor the ash coming through air from across the border due to burning of crops residue there. The special mobile lab will start working from October 18 to monitor the air, he added. He said that ban has been imposed on burning of polythene bags, tyres, rubber and crops residue across the province and section 144 has also been imposed. He directed that indiscriminate action should be initiated on violation of Section 144 and rice chopper should be used to dispose of the residue of rice crop. The meeting decided to constitute a committee under the chair of federal advisor Amin Aslam to review matters pertaining to brick-kiln. This committee will present its recommendations about transferring brick-kilns to new technology.

The chief minister directed that steps should be taken to stable the prices of bricks and brick-kiln owners should be motivated about the use of zigzag technology. Action should also be continued against smoke emitting vehicles. The health department should arrange public awareness activities while information department should launch a special campaign through print and electronic media for public awareness. The brick-kiln owners association assured the punjab government about its cooperation.

The chief minister was told in the briefing that 53 brick-kilns have been closed for using wrong fuel and construction of new brick-kilns on the pattern of old design has also been stopped. 50 cases have been registered against people involved in burning of crops residue and 200 industrial units have also been sealed for spreading environmental pollution.

CM satisfied with security

Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made for the by-elections in the province. He appreciated the performance of provincial administration, police and law enforcement agencies and said that army and rangers have also provided their full support for making best arrangements.

The voters took part in the voting process in a peaceful manner and no untoward incident took place due to the best arrangements of the government.

The credit goes to the concerned departments and cabinet committee on law and order also deserves accolades for its hard work, concluded the chief minister.

POSITION HOLDER CALLS ON CM

Uzma Waris, an orphan student from Pando village of Lahore, who took third position in intermediate examination, met with punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar along with her mother at chief minister’s office here today. The chief minister congratulated her for achieving good position despite paucity of resources and presented a cheque of Rs.5 lakh along with a bouquet. Her father has died while mother earns livelihood by working as a maid.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Uzma Waris has achieved this position despite unfavourable circumstances and added that punjab government will provide necessary assistance and cooperation to her in her future educational endeavours. Medical facilities will also be provided to her free of cost, he added. Intelligent students like Uzma Waris are the bright future of the nation. She has earned niche despite unfavourable circumstances and the role of her mother, as well as her teachers, is also praiseworthy. Daughters like her are a ray of hope for the nation, he further said.

Also, a delegation of district presidents of PTI southern Punjab led by Ishaq Khan Khakwani met Buzdar. Different party matters and organizational issues were discussed on the occasion.