LAHORE - Anya, Shehzadi, Ayesha won the 1st FEGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship gross titles in gold, silver and bronze categories respectively at the Bahria Town Murree Expressway Golf Course.

Mrs Ayesha Moazzam emerged as gross winner in the bronze category while Mrs Saleem Akhter finished second and Atya Anjum third. Falah Zara won the net category while Mina Zafar was second and Ayesha Hamid third.

In silver category, the gross winner was DSP Shehzadi Gulfam, Ms Tehmina Rashid earned second and Rafaqat Abjad third position. The net category winner was Ayesha Fizza while Dr Shaheen Irfan finished second and Faiza Imtiaz third.

In the gold category, the gross winner was Anya Faqrooq followed by Parkha Ejaz who lost to Anya by one stroke. In net category, Rimsha Ijaz grabbed was on top while Aruba Ali was runner-up.

The senior section best one was Yasmeen Mubarak with a score of 53 over 9 holes. In the invitees game played in texas scramble format, the winning pair was Nadeem and Bert. Bert shared his experience with fellow golfers of an app which can be searched for R&A rules while playing at the course.

Noticeable was the driving distance achieved by the young girls and included a massive 260 yards shot that enabled Rimsha to claim the longest drive while Parkha accurately played the nearest to the pin at 6ft from the hole.

On the sideline of the championship, a team match was also conducted with the best two scores from participating teams. The winning team was from Lahore. At the conclusion of the championship, Former President of First Women’s Bank Mrs Tahira Raza distributed prizes among the top performers.