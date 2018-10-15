Share:

LOS ANGELES-Singer Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called time on their five-month romance, according to TMZ - they got engaged after just four weeks.

Both parties have acknowledged it simply ‘wasn’t the right time for them’, amid claims the shock death of her ex, Mac Miller on September 7, from an ‘overdose,’ was a ‘breaking point’ for the couple. Sources say that the duo, who went public with their romance in May, ‘still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.’ Pete, 24, and Ariana confirmed their engagement in June after dating for a matter of weeks with the songstress flashing a massive pear-shaped engagement ring worth $100,000.

It’s been a difficult time for the God Is A Woman hitmaker as she dealt with the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller last month, who she split up with shortly before embarking on a romance with the Saturday Night Live funny man.

Miller was found dead from a suspected drugs overdose at his home in Los Angeles on September 7. The Self Care rapper dated Grande from 2016 until May of 2018.

The same month of their breakup, Miller crashed his Mercedes SUV into a pole and fled the scene. He was later arrested for a DUI and hit and run.

At the time of his DUI, trolls harassed Grande online and blamed her for causing him to drive under the influence.

Sources told TMZ, ‘Ariana was in an incredibly dark place afterwards. She didn’t blame herself.

‘In the aftermath of Mac’s death, our sources say Ariana realized a couple of things - she couldn’t be fully invested in her relationship with Pete, and she had rushed into a looming marriage way too fast by getting engaged.’

‘She feels she did everything she could to get him sober, but it left her an emotional wreck.’

The songstress is said to have been an ‘incredible’ support to the artist, who passed away at only 26-years-old, as he struggled with sobriety, according to Mac’s close friend Shane Powers.

[Ariana] was an unbelievably stabilizing force in his life,’ the actor explained as he opened up on his podcast The Shane Show Monday.

‘There was no one in his life more ready to go to the wall for him when it came to him being sober,’ Shane said of the God Is A Woman singer’s dedication.

Mac’s close friend divulged a few details about the couple’s relationship, sharing: ‘They were very much in love and I have to say, she was incredible when he was first sobering up.’