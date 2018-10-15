Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-What is being described as internal rift and groupings, Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari defeated ruling PTI’s candidate Sardar Maqsood Leghari with huge margin of 10,000 votes in the by-election to PP-292 DG Khan-VIII.

Awais Leghari secured 32,059 votes while PTI’s Sardar Maqsood Leghari stood runner-up with 21,367 votes.

As per Form 47 issued by District Election Commissioner / Returning Officer PP-292, victory lead is 10,692 votes.

According to local political pundits, it came as big a shock for PTI in district DG Khan because nomination of Sardar Maqsood Khan Leghari for PTI ticket was criticized by workers from first day but PTI high command did not give any positive response to worker voice. Resultant, the party lost the seat in district. A total 105 polling stations and 352 polling booths were established for 141,297 registered voters including 5,932 female voters in the constituency PP-292 which comprises the area of tehsil Kot Chutta. Tehsil Kot Chutta is native tehsil of Legari family. A total of 60,013 votes were polled, 1,476 votes were rejected and vote polling percentage is 43.52%

Awais Ahmed Leghari is youngest son of former president of Pakistan Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari. He was born on August 1, 1971. He graduated from University of Rochester in New York, US. He began his political career in 1997 when he won a Punjab Assembly seat from PP-204-Rajanpur as an independent candidate. He joined the Millat Party in 1998 and was elected as MNA from NA-173 (2002 to 2007) and served as federal minister for information technology and telecommunications. He lost election from NA-173 in 2008 elections on the PML-Q ticket and later left the party in 2010 by defecting to the PTI. In March 2011, he was elected MNA from NA-172 in by-election after the death of his father. He contested the by-election as Independent candidate and later joined the PML-N. He, however, was defeated by PTI candidate in general elections 2018.