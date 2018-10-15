Share:

SIALKOT-Ambassador of European Union (EU) in Pakistan Jean-Francois Cautain on Monday sought due role of the Pakistani business community in the complete implementation of all the conventions of the GSP Plus to enable Pakistan reap full benefits of the EU awarded GSP Plus Status. The EU ambassador was addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday.

SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting. SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan and VP Aamir Hameed Bhatti were also present on the occasion. Jean-Francois Cautain informed that Pakistan still lags behind meeting all the conventions of GSP Plus and it seems apparently Pakistan is not fulfilling its commitments in this regard.

He pledged that the European Union (EU), however, will continue extending support and cooperation to Pakistan to help it fulfil all the conditions of the GSP Plus Status. He pointed out that the EU is keen to establish strong trade relations with Pakistan and stressed the need for taking effective measures to boost mutual trade ties.

The EU envoy claimed that GSP Plus Status is in fact a gift to help Pakistan boost its dwindling exports to the union’s member countries, urging the Pakistan business community to come forward and reap full benefits of the GSP Plus.

“Though all conventions of the GSP Plus have not been implemented completely, the EU has decided to give more time to Pakistan for implementation of all conditions of the status,” he explained, adding that the EU expects “more” from Pakistan in this regard.

The visiting envoy asserted that the EU is ready to help Pakistan in removing all hurdles from the way of smooth follow of exports to the union’s member countries. He said that EU will continue its full support and cooperation to Pakistan for boosting strong trade relations. Jean-Francois Cautain asked the Pakistani businessmen to focus on improving quality and standard of their products and assured Sialkot exporters of support for easy access to the EU market. He also stressed the need for strong business-to-business contacts and links between the businessmen of Sialkot and EU countries.

On this occasion, SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar sought active EU support for the promotion of a soft and positive image of Pakistani product globally. He informed that the Sialkot exporters are making hectic efforts to improve quality and standards of their export products to meet the global trade challenges. The SCCI president thanked the EU for extending GSP Plus status, due to which, he claimed, more than 78 percent of Pakistani exports enter the EU at most concessional rates.

About volume of trade with EU, he pointed out that currently, Pakistan is the 42nd largest trading partner of the EU as EU-Pakistan trade touched the figure of €12.84 billion in 2017. The SCCI president claimed that GSP Plus has benefitted Sialkot industry greatly.

In his speech SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan said that Sialkot attaches great value to the kind EU gesture, expressing his hope that the status would continue as Pakistan, ravaged and shattered by terrorism badly needs this support to stabilise its economy.

Earlier, EU Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain also visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot. He witnessed manufacturing and production of sports goods and surgical instruments. On the occasion, he lauded the craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans. He showed keen interest in Sialkot-made sports goods and surgical instruments.