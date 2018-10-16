Share:

LAHORE - The Academic Staff Association of Government College University Lahore (GCU-ASA) has demanded the judiciary and government impose a condition of court orders for teacher’s arrest, saying a nation that doesn’t respect its teaching fraternity ultimately ends up in moral, economic and sociological decadence. Addressing a meeting of academic staff on Monday at university’s Main Block, GCU ASA President Prof Dr Hamid Mukhtar said that under no circumstances, a law enforcement or investigation agency should be given an authority to handcuff or torture a teacher.

Later, the ASA staged a peaceful protest on the campus against presenting senior academics including Punjab University’s former vice chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran handcuffed and chained before an accountability court. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah also joined the protest on ASA’s request to express solidarity with his teaching community. A large number of teachers and members of GCU ASA executive-body were also present.

PU academics also organised its general body meeting which was participated by more than 400 teachers and representatives of Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA). After the general body meeting a protest rally was taken out from Al Raazi Hall to the Main Road opposite to Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

On the call of Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), teachers staged protest in all provinces, federal capital, AJ&K and GB. The protesters demanded immediate removal of NAB DG Saleem Shahzad.