OKARA: The campaign against chickenpox started yesterday (Monday) will continue till October 27 as per instructions of the Punjab government. According to Dr Adil Rashid, focal person for the campaign, a total of 212 teams will work in Depalpur tehsil for vaccine inoculation against chickenpox. Out of these teams, 55 will perform duty at different hospitals, and 157 will visit houses and schools to inoculate vaccine to children from six months to seven years of age.