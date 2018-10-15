Share:

LOS ANGELES-Claire Foy has given up on ‘’the idea of happiness’’.

The 34-year-old actress - who is best-known for her starring role in ‘The Crown’ - has revealed she’s learned to embrace her chaotic lifestyle over the years, but she’s also realistic about her own happiness.

Claire - who recently admitted to struggling with anxiety - confessed: ‘’A long time ago, I gave up on the idea of happiness.’’

Despite her fame and wealth, Claire admits that her emotions can swing dramatically.

And although she experiences real moments of happiness, she doesn’t expect those moments to last for a sustained period of time.

Claire told NET-A-PORTER’s weekly digital magazine PorterEdit: ‘’I think you can be incredibly, deliriously happy one minute, and be miserable the next. ‘’I’ve realised that my life is quite dramatic, and that’s OK. I’m really happy, but ... I’m not sorted, at all. I don’t expect any moment to last.’’

Meanwhile, Claire recently announced she is taking a career break.

The British star - who split from husband Stephen Campbell Moore earlier this year - has already had a few months off, and when she’s finished promoting her current movie, ‘First Man’, she will not be rushing back to work.

Claire - who has a three-year-old daughter called Ivy Rose with Stephen - explained: ‘’I did nothing for this whole summer and I plan not to do anything for quite a while longer. Making ‘The Crown’ and the three movies was really rewarding and amazing but quite exhausting.’’ Claire thinks taking a break can only be good for her as an actress.

She said: ‘’I think you have to live your life in order to be an actor, otherwise you’ve got nothing to tell.’’