Islamabad - The Vice Chancellors’ (VCs) Committee on Monday condemned the public humiliation of VCs by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The meeting was held at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Chairman, and Vice Chancellors’ Committee and attended by over 65 Vice Chancellors from all over the country, mostly through video conference. The meeting adopted the resolution in the light of public humiliation of Dr. Mujahid Kamran and five officers by NAB officials for appearance in court last week.

Vice Chancellors issued a statement condemning the maltreatment and public humiliation of respectable professors and teachers.

“We strongly condemn the media trial of teachers before prosecution or legal procedure and appreciate Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Pakistan for suo moto notice, however a mere apology is not sufficient in the face of humiliation faced by senior academicians,” the resolution said.

The committee called upon Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct inquiry against the officials involved.

The purpose holding of a meeting between Chairman HEC and Chairman NAB along with a select group of Vice Chancellors to evolve procedures needed to be followed in such cases.

“We make a commitment to the nation that we will act with integrity to serve youth of the nation and will work to strengthen our internal systems so that all endeavours are transparent and beyond question,”

VC committee supported the HEC and expressed solidarity with it by the endeavours to enhance quality, access and relevance.

Universities face multiple problems due to external interference. We urge the Government to ensure university autonomy by bringing an end to external interference, said VCs in the resolution.