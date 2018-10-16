Share:

Islamabad - Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday decided to include the votes cast by overseas Pakistanis in the by-poll results after a meeting with NADRA authorities. The ECP spokesman said that details of all the votes cast through the internet have been sent to the relevant returning officers (ROs). The spokesman further said that the ROs will add these results to their final tallies. Out of 7,364 registered overseas Pakistanis voters, 6,233 polled their votes through I-voting software in Sunday’s by-polls. The ECP had allowed overseas Pakistanis to vote in the by-polls on an experimental basis on the directives of the Supreme Court.