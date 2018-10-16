Share:

ISLAMABAD : With an aim to progress and ensure timely delivery of the project as committed, Eighteen, one of the Pakistan’s most luxurious and modern residential projects, has signed an agreement with Dascon Construction Company (DCC) for execution of the grey structure package for the two villa clusters at Eighteen.

DASCON is one of Pakistan’s leading construction companies with over three decades of experience and expertise in construction and development of civil, steel fabrication and land development works.

Speaking at the occasion of the signing ceremony of Grey Structure Award, Tarek Hamdy said, “It is an honourable moment for us to welcome DASCON on board with the Grey Structure Package, and we are ecstatic to sign this agreement with DASCON, as it will be through their contribution which will assist us to further strengthen and expand Eighteen.”