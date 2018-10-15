Share:

No nation can rise to the height of glory unless if women wouldn’t be side by side in everywhere with men. We are victims of evil customs. It is a crime against huminty that our women are shut up within the four walls of houses as prisoners. Because women have a significant role to developing a country, that’s way national development must be balanced with the equal distribution of resources to both males and females as in Pakistan females are approximately 49.2 percent of the total population and without the active participation of females Pakistan can not achieve the required level of growth rate.

For promoting gender equality and women empowerment, the government of Pakistan signed many international and national commitments like Convention of Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against women (CEDAW), National plan of Action (NPA) and Millennium Development Goals (MDG) despite all these international and national commitments, women are still much more than man to be poor, Malnourished, illiterate, and have less access to decision making property ownership, credit, training and empowerment.

No doubt the government has taken many measure to enhance the participation of women in economic sphere but instead of all this, there is dire need to upgrade the status of women in society and it is only possible through giving them protection legally and mentally. They should be given access and control over resources.

We need to launch awareness and raising campaigns among citizens on gender and development, also government should take effective steps to empower females within country.

AZEEM AB,

Turbat, October 3.