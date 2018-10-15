Share:

SADIQABAD-Unhygienic food intake and people’s reluctance to physical exercises are the main causes of obesity, said renowned physician and diabetes specialist Dr Sadiq Zia. He was addressing an awareness walk organised on the premises of Sadiqabad Tehsil Headquarters [THQ] Hospital in connection with World Obesity Day here. THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ghazanfar Shafiq, Dr Rehamdin Malik, Dr Waseem Khaliq, and other doctors participated in the walk.

Dr Sadiq Zia said that every fourth person in Pakistan was a victim of obesity, adding that it had now adopted the form of an epidemic.

“Every second woman, between 34 to 55 years of age, falls prey to obesity,” he said, adding “Excessive use of fast foods, cold drinks, ice cream, sweets, ghee, butter, and oil causes obesity while simple foods comprising fruits and vegetables can help reduce fats.” “Moreover, a 45-minute daily walk or exercise can help decrease weight and keep heart healthy,” he stated.

MS Dr Ghazanfar Sahfiq said that obesity could cause many diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, orthopaedic pain, heart attack, paralysis, and cancer.

He stated: “Fats on one’s body cause a rise in uric acid, free fatty acid, cholesterol, triglycerides, and low density lipoproteins which not only shrink blood vessels but also increase the chances of paralysis and angina.”

Dr Ghazanfar Shafiq said that the rate of depression amongst fat people was higher than normal people. He added: “They may suffer from tickle in chest and stomach problems; they can’t participate actively in daily works which may affect their creativity.”