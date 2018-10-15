Share:

KARACHI-Fashion Pakistan’s ‘Sew. Reap. Repeat’ campaign in collaboration with Kiran Foundation came to a successful close here the other day.

At this tree plantation drive, the last of the 100 gulmohar trees, was planted in the heart of Lyari by Mahira Miyanji, a Lyari native who is working to educate the girls of Lyari free of charge through her education centre.

Prominent personalities present at the closing ceremony included Founder of Kiran Foundation; Sabina Khatri, CEO of Fashion Pakistan Council; Feri Rewanian, Chairman of Fashion Pakistan Council; Deepak Perwani and PPP Senator Sherry Rehman.

“Every tree that we have planted reminds me of my children of Lyari. May the children and the trees give shadow and peace to the community of Lyari,” said Sabina Khatri.

On the occasion, Feri Rewanian said, “Through this initiative, we aimed at pitching in and doing our part towards a greener Karachi. I am thrilled that Fashion Pakistan in collaboration with Kiran Foundation, have fulfilled our pledge of planting 100 glorious gulmohar trees in memory of the great humanitarian, Abdul Sattar Edhi. Here’s hoping this will be the first of many more social initiatives on part of Fashion Pakistan.”

The tree plantation drive, initiated by Fashion Pakistan, is expected to be the first of many and brought key stakeholders together for the better weather and environment cause.

The residents of Lyari and especially the children of that area fully participated in the planting of the trees down the main Lyari road teeming with shopkeepers.