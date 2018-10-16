Share:

ISLAMABAD - Garrison Club and Islamabad Academy qualified for the final of the COMECO Futsal Tournament 2018, after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals here at Pakistan Sports Complex. MNA Sadaqat Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion while IFA Secretary Syed Sharafat Bukhari, Vice President M Zaman, Islamabad Academy President Adnan, Organising Secretary Hafsa Arshad and others were there. In the first semifinal, Garrison Club defeated Quaid-e-Azam Club 1-0 as the only goal was scored by Moiz in the 57th minute. In the second semifinal, Islamabad Academy defeated Mehran Club 3-2 on penalty kicks. The match was tied at 1-1 in the normal time and then decided on penalty kicks. Islamabad Academy converted two goals and Mehran Club could score one.–Staff Reporter