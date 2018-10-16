Share:

KARACHI - A thirty-member business delegation from Germany -representing important sectors like energy, engineering, security technology, financial services and construction- will be on a two-day visit to Karachi, from October 22.

This delegation was the result of joint efforts by Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Energy and Technology; Pakistan Embassy in Berlin with support of Dr Poetis, who is Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Munich; the Embassy of Germany in Pakistan and the German Consulate in Karachi, President GPCCI, Qazi Sajid Ali told APP here on Monday.

On the first day, German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has arranged a conference on the trade and investment opportunities in Germany and Pakistan.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is expected to inaugurate this programme.

Then, the delegation would visit Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Sindh Board of Investment, Pakistan Business Council’s secretariat and the Governor House.

Qazi said that after a long period of time, a business delegation from Germany was coming to Karachi for business discussion with Pakistani counterparts and would finalize the projects of mutual interest for the bilateral business growth. Some of the German businessmen are also interested in the joint ventures.

The visit would encourage German investment here and exports of Pakistani goods to Germany.