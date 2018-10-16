Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Germany Martin Kobler, who called on Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here on Monday, lauded the initiative of PTI government to accord top most priority to important subjects of health, education and environment.

He also appreciated the anti-corruption agenda of the government and the drive for institutional reforms, assuring full cooperation of the German government to further those objectives.

The ambassador said he was striving for resumption of Lufthansa, the German airlines, operations from Pakistan as there was marked improvement of security situation in the country.

The German envoy also briefed the federal minister about his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas of Pakistan. The minister extended his gratitude to the German envoy for visiting those areas and said his visit was manifestation of better and improved security situation in Pakistan, which would help in transforming the perception regarding Pakistan among the global community.

Fawad said the Information Ministry was focusing on promoting softer image of Pakistan and medium of films could be the best source not only for boosting the image of the country but also in exploring and projecting scenic landscape and beauty of Pakistan. He invited German filmmakers to come to Pakistan for shooting as Pakistan had eight of the top 10 mountain peaks and offered myriad of locations for shooting films.

He said the government was setting up a Media University and would like and welcome German cooperation in regards to technical aspects of the venture.

The minister said Pakistan would also like Germany to relax travel advisory recently done by the French government and allowing its nationals to visit the country in the wake of marked improvement in security environment in Pakistan.

He said that relations between the two countries were based on shared values of democracy and pluralism and Pakistan would like to take them to new heights for mutual benefit of both the people.

The minister said that Germany might send a group of journalists to Pakistan as the government was quite open about it and had relaxed visa regime for the foreign media. The ambassador showed keen interest in promoting cultural ties with Pakistan and said Germany would look into all possible cooperation and collaboration with Pakistan in areas of films and entertainment sector.

He said Pakistan and Germany had so many things in common like similar federal system and "we will like to further strengthen these relations in areas mutually beneficial for both the countries." He also congratulated the minister over assuming the charge of federal minister for Information and wished him good luck for all his future endeavours.