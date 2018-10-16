Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government Monday appointed three individuals as acting heads of three banks including Zarai Tarqqiati Bank, SME Bank and First Women Bank while terminating the services of 10 senior officials posted in various financial institutions.

According to a notification issued by the ministry of finance, the government appointed Sheikh Aman Ullah Senior, currently serving as Executive Vice President Zarari Taraqiati Bank Limited as the acting President/CEO of the ZTBL.

The decision has been taken in pursuance of the decision made by the federal cabinet in its meeting held on October 4, this year. Dilshad Ali Ahmed, currently working as Senior Executive Vice President SME Bank Limited has been made the acting President/CEO of SME Bank while Naushaba Shahzad, currently posted as Executive Vice President (EVP) First Women Bank Limited has been appointed as acting President/CEO FWBL.

Moreover, according to the notification, the government has terminated the services of Dr Shahzad Ansar, Member Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Vadiya Khalil, Member as well as chairperson of CCP, Dr Muhammad Saleem, Member CCP, Jameel Ahmed, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Tahira Raza, President/CEO First Women Bank Limited (FWBL), Ihsan Ul Haq Khan, President CEO/ SMEs Bank, Syed Talat Mahmood, President /CEO ZTBL, Shamsul Hasan Deputy Governor SBP and Saeed Ahmed President/CEO of National Bank of Pakistan who was currently under suspension.