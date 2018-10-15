Share:

KAMALIA: The government has finally formed a commission to probe into irregularities during General Elections 2018, but at the same time has made it controversial by denying the seat of the head of the commission to any neutral person or a Parliamentarian from the opposition.

This was stated by PML-N (youth wing) Kamalia City President Abid Chaudhry during a media talk here the other day. He added that the people carefully observed the actions of the government during its first 100 days, adding that there seemed no step in the government’s plan to provide relief to the public.

“The government has irked people by hiking the prices of daily-use items; gas prices have reached their highest; electricity and petrol prices are being increased and despite that the government wishes to go to the IMF.”