Like around the world the International Day of Rural Women was observed across the country on Monday.

United Nations every year celebrate International Day of Rural Women on October 15 to recognise the contribution of the rural women improving rural livelihoods and over all wellbeing. United Nation Women in its report ‘Rural Women in Pakistan Status Report 2018’ stated that Pakistan, with the population of 64% residing in rural areas, depends on agriculture and allied activities for its livelihood. For rural women, agriculture is their main labour activity approximately 75% of women and girls (ages 10 and above) in the labour force are employed in the agriculture sector. In rural areas only 28% of girls ages 5-16 years go to private schools as compared to 51% of their urban counterparts and 4% of rural women have college degrees (B.A and above); 57%of them are in paid work, report states. Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam in a message o said: “The purpose of observing World Rural Women's Day is to appreciate the positive role of rural women in the society, progress and prosperity of the country. Provincial Minister said that rural women also help their men in the field as well as in raising livestock, adding the role of rural women in agriculture sector can also not be ignored.