Islamabad - The youth against littering, a new initiative of the Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC), launched its ‘Community Litter Picking Campaign’ by cleaning the Margalla Hills Trail-5. More than fifty environment-loving teenage volunteers from different schools participated in the anti-littering campaign launch; supported by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) stated a press release. Speaking on the occasion, the Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed said, “Unfortunately the visitors at different tourist destinations and treks tend to throw a lot of trash, turning natural places into trash dumps.

Even, the markets and roads are flooded with trash thrown by the citizens. The youth against littering is a new initiative of the IDCLC to promote anti-littering behaviours and practices among the youth. So, the sensitised youth could inspire environment unfriendly citizens to curb their bad practices”.

He said the campaign would bring a sensitised group of citizens to create litter awareness and to educate residents of all ages not to litter rather to pick up the litter to keep the cities clean. Increasing litter consciousness will encourage proper garbage disposal and reduce the amount of litter found in our cities.

The IDCLC President Leo Haares Munir said the new campaign of his team would promote the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to keep the country clean and green. “Launching our campaign simultaneously with the federal government is quite symbolic of the youth’s solidarity with the government initiative,” he said.

Haares Munir said the campaign lead Asad Irfan and Sadaf Aamer have a clear vision to smoothly run the campaign in the days to come. He said all the IDCLC members, their friends and families have given their firm commitment to promote the campaign at all tiers to integrate the efforts with the similar ones in the city.

Leo Asad Irfan said reducing litter is everybody’s job. Successful litter control is an ongoing effort that involves the entire community that needs to take action at every level. One can make a difference by disposing of waste in the proper receptacles. Everyone needs to set a positive example for others to follow.

A well-known expert trekker and photographer Abdullah Bai urged the trekkers to be environment friendly while going to mountains and trekking sites. He said nature offers us beauty and it is our obligation towards nature to protect it and conserve the resources. An eco-friendly visitor is the best person for the society, so everyone needs to be efficient and effective for the society.