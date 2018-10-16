Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Monday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to decide petitioner’s application against construction of Monal Restaurant at Margalla Hills.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition and also directed the CDA to provide required information to the petitioner in this matter.

After issuing afore-mentioned directions, the IHC bench disposed off the petition moved by Sikandar Hayat who cited CDA as respondent in his petition.

The petitioner stated that on 30-9-18, he sent a representation to the CDA under Article 19-A but the respondent did not respond it and committed breach of this important constitutional provision.

He added that the matter was of public importance; therefore, the respondent was bound to provide the following information to the petitioner. The required information, he added, was whether the CDA has granted permission of lease of land for the establishment of Monal Restaurant in Margalla Hills National Park.

He said asked the year of grant of permission/ approval and under what terms and conditions, the precious land of Margalla Hills was handed over to Monal Restaurant owners.

Petitioner asked whether the applications were invited through a press advertisement for the restaurant and a copy thereof, whether the process of lease was carried under PPRA rules, provide the number and detail of bidders while auctioning the land for the restaurant, the construction of building of Monal was raised after prior approval of CDA and its completion certificate was obtained after completion of the building, provide the copies of map and completion certificates of building, whether the restaurant is paying the annual property tax and other dues to CDA, whether the lease of land is in violation of CDA Ordinance 1960 and Islamabad Master Plan and whether according to CDA rule, any restaurant can be established in an area which is reserved for National Park?

He also asked about the possible harmful effects to the wildlife health due to establishment of Monal in Margalla Hills, whether the lease of land is in violation of Environment Protection Act 1997 and whether the management of the restaurant has obtained the “Environmental Impact Assessment Certificate u/s 12 of Environment Protection Act?

He argued that the respondent is under legal and constitutional obligation to follow and implement the Article 19-A of the Constitution of 1973 in its true letter and spirit for the supremacy of law and constitution in the country.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that it may issue direction to the respondent to follow the Article 19-A of the constitution and provide written information/ detail to the petitioner in this matter.