Share:

LAHORE - Inayat Ullah downed Carson Taylor Manville of the United States by 6-2 to earn first medal for Pakistan in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

According to information made available here on Monday, Inayat Ullah bagged bronze medal by finishing third in the 65-kilogramme wrestling event. The fight between the Pakistani and the American wrestler was level at 2-2 in the first period. Inayat made no mistake in the second period of the fight and picked up four points to claim bronze medal.

Inayat has been a shining talent for Pakistan as he had earlier won the silver medal at the Asian Juniors’ Wrestling Championship cadet category last year. He outclassed New Zealand’s Westerley Pehi Tahi Ainsley in the first round, while he lost to Azerbaijan’s Turan Bayramov in his second fight, but then managed to win the bronze.

In a video message, Inayat said: “I thank Almighty Allah for honoring me with the bronze medal in the Youth Olympic Games. I also thank my parents, coaches and other wrestlers who helped me in my training. I congratulate Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) on the medal win.”

The wrestler dedicated the medal to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the entire Pakistani nation. He said he was aiming at winning gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games, but he could manage to earn bronze. “My ultimate aim is to win an Olympic medal for my country.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Wapda spokesman said that Inayat brought yet another laurel to Pakistan and especially to his department Wapda. This is the first ever individual medal by Pakistan in Summer Youth Olympic Games. Wapda chairman, who is also patron-in-chief of Wapda Sports Board, has congratulated Wapda wrestler Inyat Ullah for winning the medals for Pakistan.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) spokesman has also conveyed the congratulatory message from the entire Olympic family of Pakistan to Inayat saying they feel proud to congratulate the wrestler, who bagged bronze in the Youth Olympics.

“Inayat has made history of winning the first medal for Pakistan in the Summer Youth Olympic Games. We highly commend the efforts of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) for this great honor. We also express heartiest congratulations to the nation and the parents of the medalist for this historical achievement,” the POA officials said.

PWF chairman Syed Aqil Shah and President M Abdul Mobeen Ch also felicitated the national hero for achieving what no one has ever achieved for Pakistan. “The PWF management has made it utmost efforts to promote wrestling and this bronze medal is an outcome of years of dedication and visionary planning of PWF management under the chairmanship of Syed Aqil Shah,” the PWF spokesman said and added the PWF is grateful for the support extended by the POA and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the national wrestlers.