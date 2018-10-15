Share:

NEW DELHI:-

Xinhua The state-owned Indian Railways has decided to install “black boxes” on train locomotives, officials said Monday. “Black boxes or voice recorders will help in speedy prove in case of any accident and facilitate the railways to act accordingly to bring down untoward incidents in the future,” a senior railway official said. The Indian Railways is one of the world’s largest train networks, criss-crossing the country from north to south. It operates some 9,000 passenger trains and carries nearly 23 million passengers every day. However, train disasters are quite common in India as much of the colonial-era rail infrastructure is out of date.

A number of people are killed in train accidents, mostly derailments, across the country every year. In 2015, the Indian government pledged 137 billion U.S. dollars over five years to modernize and expand the railways.