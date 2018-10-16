Share:

ANKARA - The Iranian embassy in Turkish capital Ankara was evacuated on Monday after Turkish security forces received a tip about a possible suicide bomb threat, local media reported.

After receiving the warning, Turkish police evacuated the Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard and shut off a street where the embassy is located, Turkish daily Sozcu reported.

Armed riot police arrived on the scene and searched suspicious cars near the embassy, the report said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday denied that its embassy in Ankara has been threatened by a suicide bombing attack, semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said that “the news (about the bombing plot) is a sheer lie.” According to Iranian media, Iranian officials dismissed reports about a possible suicide bomb attack at the embassy.

Turkish authorities have not issued official statement about the incident yet.

Turkey was hit by a series of terror attacks in 2015 and 2016 blamed on Kurdish militants and the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, leaving hundreds of civilians dead.