Islamabad - Islamabad police on Monday hosted a farewell for the Superintendent of Police Islamabad Malik Tahir Mehmood who recently retired from his services after serving the force for 35 years. The farewell ceremony was attended among others by IGP Islamabad Jan Muhammad, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmood Satti ,DIG (Operations) Faisal Ali Raja, AIG (Operations) Abudl Qadir Qamar, AIG (Special Branch) Mujahid Akbar, SSP (Security) Muhammad Suleman, AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, SSP ( Operations) Muhammad Ameen Bukhari, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (Headquarters) Hasan Iqbal, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam and Zonal SPs.

The IGP Islamabad Jan Muhammad appreciated the services of SP Malik Tahir Mehmood and said that the officer had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment. He said that his services to make Islamabad police as a distinctive force will be remembered forever. SP Malik Tahir Mehmood joined Islamabad Police in 1983 as Probation ASI and served in Islamabad police on various posts for more than 35 years including Station House Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police. At the time of his retirement, he was serving as SP Counter Terrorism Force and Anti-Riot Force. IGP Islamabad Jan Muhammad also gave a commendation certificate and souvenir to the outgoing officer and also appreciated the leadership qualities of Islamabad police.