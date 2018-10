Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has appointed Shafqat Jalil as Incharge Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division, says a notification issued by the Establishment Division here on Monday.

Shafqat Jalil, a BPS-21 officer of Information Group, is presently working as Additional Secretary and PIO of Information and Broadcasting Division.

Jalil is a seasoned public relations, media management and strategic communications professional with successful track record in developing outstanding media alliances and execution of innovative media strategies.

He carries with him over 30-year multi-national and multi-disciplined experience in positions of increasing responsibilities and duties in public sector. Jalil remained on various high profile positions in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

He served as Director General External Publicity Wing, Director General Electronic Media, Director General Media, Ministry of Finance, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He also remained Press Counsellor, New York, Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed member Federal Public Service Commission Haseeb Athar as Chairman of the Commission for two years.

Tariq Sardar, a Bs-21 officer of Secretariat group, was posted as Additional Secretary Interior Division who was serving as Additional Secretary National Assembly Secretariat previously.