LAHORE-Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is all set to play the role of a Pakistani dancer in Remo D Souza’s upcoming film Any Body Can Dance 3 (ABCD-3) opposite Varun Dhawan. According to Filmfare, the third sequel of the film will feature Katrina as a dancer hailing from Pakistan while Dhawan will play an Indian. Both the characters will eventually meet during an international dance competition in London.

The three-month-long shooting of the film is slated to start in January 2019.

Directed by ace choreographer, Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film stars Prabhudeva, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

Katrina is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero that also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

She is also a part of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindustan where she will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.