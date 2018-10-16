Share:

KARACHI - Director General (DG) of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Samiuddin Siddiqi on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite the recovery of pending dues against the industrial and commercial plots from the defaulters and in case of failure of payments of dues the process of cancellation of plots should be initiated. He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of KDA’s various wings heads, said a statement. The Director General directed that the notices for recovery of dues should be served to owners through courier services to enable the owners to contact the KDA for paying dues, otherwise, legal action would be taken against the defaulters.