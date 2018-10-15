Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kit Harington ‘’burst into tears randomly’’ for a month after he finished filming ‘Game of Thrones’.

The 34-year-old actor will always treasure his time as Jon Snow in the HBO drama series but has ‘’no desire’’ to return to the role, even though it took him a while to adjust once he’d wrapped work on the final season of the show.

He said: ‘’I have no desire to go back and do any more of that show... I have such a fond place I my heart for that show. For a good month afterwards I just burst into tears randomly. I can’t think of a better job to have in your 20s then to play Jon Snow.’’ The final episodes of the programme air next year but Kit hasn’t told anyone how the series ends - not even his wife and former co-star Rose Leslie. Speaking at Esquire Townhouse over the weekend, he admitted: ‘’I chose not to tell [Rose].

It’s quite exciting walking around knowing no one knows..for this I was like I’m not telling anyone. I don’t think she’s guessed it right yet.’’

The British actor also told an encounter with a surprising fan of the show, Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. He said: ‘’I was at Wimbledon once and I was sat at the Royal table and Camilla Parker Bowles turned to me and said, ‘So are you dead?’ ‘’Kit recently admitted he doesn’t think everyone will be happy with the ending when ‘Game of Thrones’ draws to a close after eight seasons next year, but he thinks that’s always the case with a good drama series.

He said: ‘’I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. ‘’My favourite TV shows are ‘Sopranos’, ‘Breaking Bad’, and ‘The Wire’ and they all ended in a way that...It’s never going to satisfy you.’’