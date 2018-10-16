Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) on Monday inaugurated a special centre to offer career counselling and job placement services to the youth in the field of vocational education and training.

The career counselling and job placement centre has been established at Government Advance Technical Training Centre, which is located at the Peshawar Industrial Estate. The centre has been supported by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and TVET Sector Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Managing Director KP-TEVTA Amin Jan said that the establishment of this centre will improve the understanding of the youth for choosing their employment path and making them learn the trends of professional life before getting into their workplaces.

He also said that the centre will bridge the gap between the training institute and the industry as the youth will be able to get first-hand information about the emerging trends in the job market.

The KP-TEVTA is planning to replicate the career counselling and job placement centres in other regions of the province also. These centres have latest technology enabled as well as career counsellors for supporting the trainees and pass outs to reach their desired career. A dedicated team will extend services to the skilled workforce in finding jobs in both national and international job markets through national level job portal.

In parallel, KP-TEVTA also organised a job fair in collaboration with companies working in renewable energy sector, supported by TVET sector support programme. Number of potential employers and job seekers participated in the event.

This initiative for giving jobs to technical graduates is a step towards providing 1 billion jobs programme of PTI-led government says Dr Hazrat Hussain, head of Govt Advance Technical Training Centre.

Project Director PEDO Tahir emphasised on having joint training programmes between TVET institutes and private sector relevant companies. While Faiz Muhammad, Estate manager KP-EZDMC announced to establish a job desk within Hayatabad Industrial Estate. This desk will work as bridge between job seekers and companies.