Share:

SHAHZAD AHMAD

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted interim bail to MNA-elect Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique until October 24, and sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the bail petition.

Headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, a two-member bench of the LHC granted interim bail to the PML-N leaders and former Ministers against their possible arrest by the NAB in the Paragon City scam. The petitioners had to move the Lahore High Court after their request for protective bail was rejected by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on October 11. They had sought protective bail and legal protection against alleged harassment from the NAB which had summoned them on Oct 16.

The Division Bench asked why Khawaja Saad had not approached the LHC that was the appropriate forum for him to seek protective bail. The PML-N leader’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz said that his client was fearful that he would be arrested if returns to Lahore. He said that his client would have approached LHC if he had been granted protective bail by the IHC. The same objection had also been raised by the IHC bench asking why they did not move the Lahore High Court for protective bail as the LHC was the appropriate forum for it.

During the hearing, he argued that both the former Ministers had nothing to do with the Paragon Housing Society. Amjad Pervaiz, one of the counsels, maintained that they were neither Directors of the society nor shareholders, and they had already mentioned their assets in the nomination papers filed before the elections. He continued, "We have reached here (in LHC) after a lot of difficulty.”

In the petition, they expressed the fear that they would be illegally arrested by the NAB as it arrested PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Their counsel Amjad Pervaiz said that they were cooperating with the bureau in the investigation and will be appearing before it on October 16. The petition states that the bureau had become a stooge in the hands of the current rulers and resorted to victimisation of political opponents.

It asked the court to grant them protective bail so that they could approach the court of competent jurisdiction in case NAB issues their arrest warrants. When Justice Najafi asked about a case against former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in the NAB, his counsel said that an inquiry was going on relating to the Paragon City. Amjad Pervaiz told the court that NAB called people for an inquiry in its office and then arrests them.

The petition states that whatever records the bureau had sought had been provided for its officials and the petitioners were worried that they would be arrested by it. It states that on March 28 this year, he submitted documents following a notice issued to him over the matter within a week. He further stated that he provided additional documents on April 5 too. The court granted interim bail to Saad and Salman till October 24 against surety bonds worth Rs 500,000 each. Moreover, it allowed the bureau to continue its investigation but not to arrest them.

In November 2017, NAB had launched its investigation into a mega land scam involving the then Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique’s Paragon Housing Society in Lahore and Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).

Earlier, the IHC denied protective bail to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders, observing that they came from Lahore to seek transitory bail whereas apparently there was no hurdle that may bar their access to the competent court of law. The petitioner’s counsel had argued before the court that NAB had served a call-up notice to Saad Rafique and requested the court to grant a 15-day protective bail. As his council had argued that the petitioner was contesting a by-poll in Lahore, Justice Farooq remarked that the court is not responsible for the by-elections that one of the petitioners is contesting.

The IHC Bench had inquired why they did not move the Lahore High Court for protective bail as the LHC was the appropriate forum for it. The counsel replied that the petitioners found out about NAB’s call-up notice after arriving in Islamabad. When the judges said that LHC’s Rawalpindi bench was at a short distance from IHC, the counsel said that their clients could be arrested if they returned to Lahore or any other Bench without protective bail.