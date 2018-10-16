Share:

Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is all set to organize the folk festival of Pakistan, a ten-day “Lok Mela 2018” on November 2 at Garden Avenue, Shakarparian. The festival would take place from Nov 2 to 11. The Lok Mela would start from 10 am to 10 pm daily, to experience the colours and warmth of diverse cultures from all over Pakistan. Provincial pavilions, food courts, musical theaters, kid’s corners and display of arts and crafts as well as traditional heritage from every corner of Pakistan will be available at Garden Avenue, Shakarparian. It would serve to disseminate the dynamic creativity of our countryside and give rural folk a pride in their identity.

The main thrust of the 10-day festival would be focus on provincial harmony and national integration highlighting contribution of our people in building future Pakistan. Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians and folk dancers from all over Pakistan including remote and far-flung regions would participate in the festival, bringing with them their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation and win recognition of their talent at a national level. “This unique event has become a symbol of the federation’s recognition of and patronage to our rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people of Pakistan,” the officials said. The daily attractions of the festival include provincial pavilions depicting various cultural themes, Lok Virsa pavilion, cultural food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping mall, kid’s corner, concerts in open-air theatre and several others. An exotic craft bazaar featuring score of tastefully decorated pavilions offering a variety of knick-knacks, antiques, craft items and cultural materials will also be set up. Traditional cuisines from all the provinces and regions would also be arranged in the festival. The festival will culminate with a colourful ceremony on Nov 11.