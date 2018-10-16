Share:

Rawalpindi - PML-N candidate for NA-60 Rawalpindi-4 Sajjad Khan on Monday has alleged rigging in the by-elections and rejected the results. “I reject the results of by-elections 2018 as they were changed in darkness,” alleged Sajjad Khan while addressing a crowded press conference at his central election office.

He was accompanied by PML-N leaders Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan, Raja Muhammad Arshad, Raja Mazhar and other workers and supporters.

Sajjad Khan said he had not seen such rigging in his entire political career. He said he would knock the door of court for justice and file an application for recounting. He alleged that Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had lured the voters of constituency by floating advertisements for jobs in railways to bag votes for his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique. He said Sheikh Rasheed also claimed to have resigned from ministry if his nephew failed in getting a lead of 50,000 votes in NA-60 by polls against PML-N candidate.

“Sheikh Rasheed should resign from his office,” he urged. He said he was on driving seat till 8:30pm according to results of polling stations. But the results were later changed by unseen powers.

He said the Returning Officer had informed them at 2:30am on Monday that the results had not been compiled. However, the RO declared the PTI-backed candidate Sheikh Rashid Shafique the winner of NA-60, he said. He said the PML-N workers not only rejected the RO results but also tried to hold protest demo and blocked roads but they were told not to by Nawaz Sharif.

He lashed out at PTI government saying it earlier sent Mian Nawaz Sharif, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Muhammad Hanif Abbasi in jails and had now rigged his election. He said the PML-N would continue its struggle to restore respect of ballot and would not hesitate from rendering any type of sacrifice for bringing change in the lives of poor masses.

On the other hand, the newly-elected PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique celebrated his win on by-polls 2018 by addressing a mammoth public gathering at Lal Haveli. The people congratulated Sheikh Rashid for victory in the elections and distributed sweets. Sheikh Rashid Shafique, while addressing the gathering, thanked his voters and supporters for electing him the MNA.

He said he would try his best to deliver on the promises he made during the electioneering campaign. He also rejected the allegations of rigging levelled by his rival Sajjad Khan. He said the PML-N candidate faced defeat in elections despite support of PPP, JI, JUI and other parties. He said he would solve the water issue in his constituency on priority basis.