LOS ANGELES-Meghan Trainor is inviting people to her wedding by text message. The ‘Dear Future Husband’ singer is planning to tie the knot with fiance Daryl Sabara but doesn’t trust people will read their mail and worries emails will get lost in a spam folder, so is using her phone to share the details of her big day. She explained: ‘’My problem is I’m not sending out invites ‘cause ugh. ‘’Like, no. I’m texting people... ‘’I’m tired. I don’t want to pick out a card. What if they don’t get it in the mail? Who checks their mail? They always check their texts.

‘’What if it goes to junk mail? You know what I’m saying? It’s not a guarantee. Everyone reads their texts even if they don’t respond.’’ But the 24-year-old star admitted her informal approach has some downsides because it means she’s been very spontaneous about who goes on the guest list, and has issued some invites she’s regretted days later.

She told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: !I keep accidentally hanging out with friends and being like, ‘Yo, you wanna see me get married?’ And then I invite them, and I’m like, ‘Oh no, why did I invite these people?’ You know?’’

Meghan recently admitted she wants to get married in her own garden because it wouldn’t need much planning.

She said: ‘’That’s the whole battle. I’m like, ‘We could use a picnic table and that’s it!’’’

And Daryl is happy to let his partner take the lead when it comes to wedding planning.

He gushed: ‘’I’m so excited. Dreaming about it every night. It’s her special day, I’m just happy to be a part of it. Just excited that she said ‘Yes’ to the engagement.’’

The ‘All About that Bass’ hitmaker previously admitted she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with her fiancé from ‘’week one’’ of their relationship.

When asked about the moment she knew Daryl was the one she wanted to marry, she shared: ‘’Week one. I was a little aggressive. We said ‘I love you’ week one, it took a minute and he said something like ‘I’m enamoured with you’ or whatever and I was like ‘what does that mean? Just say it!’’’