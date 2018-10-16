Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Hyder Ali Zaidi visited the Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT) on Monday. The minister was accompanied by Port Qasim Authority Chairman Asad Rafi Chandna, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar and other officials. PIBT Chief Executive Officer Sharique A Siddiqui, briefed the minister on the establishment of the state-of-the-art coal terminal with an investment of over $300 million by Pakistani investors.

“The PIBT is the second port infrastructure project to be listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and has the privilege of having the World Bank as both an investor and a debt-financier.

The World Bank, principally, does not invest in coal facilities but made an exception in PIBT at Port Qasim to modernise the coal handling port infrastructure of Pakistan and to bring the best international standards of dirty bulk cargo handling to the country,” briefed CEO PIBT.

The minister was apprised that now at PIBT, coal is being handled at a dedicated fully mechanized coal terminal 50 kilometers away from the population of the city with the best environmental standards applicable to curtail pollution and loss of cargo in handling.

It was explained to the minister that the PIBT is fully certified by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) for dirty bulk cargo handling, and is the only common user terminal with state-of-the-art coal handling facilities in Pakistan that continues to operate as per best international standards of productivity and World Bank guidelines for environmental-friendly practices.

The PIBT is built on the 30 year BOT concession from the Port Qasim Authority and its tariff and terms of operations are regulated by PQA.