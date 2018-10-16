Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was committed to introduce reforms in provincial civil service and every government servant would be given an ample opportunity for upward mobility – promotions.

This he said on Monday while talking to Prime Minister’s Adviser for Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain here at CM House.

He said that there was dire need of introducing reforms in civil bureaucracy old structure. “We would frame some reforms and share the same with you,” he told the visiting adviser.

Murad said that every employee who joins government service must have proper service structure so that he could work hard for his future. “Service structure would also be made for every cadre of provincial service,” he said.

Dr Ishrat who is also an ex-bureaucrat said that the structure of bureaucracy was old one and now it must be improved. The chief minister said that he would form a committee to suggest reform and the same would be shared with the federal government.

Murad urges federal government to develop a national data of crime and criminals. He further said that some 2200 policemen and a large number of Rangers had rendered their lives for restoration of peace in Karachi and we owe a word of thanks to them and their families.

This he said while talking to State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi here at CM House. The meeting was attended by IG Police Kaleem Imam, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir and Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro.

Murad said that the general and by-elections have been held in the city in a peaceful manner. “This is because of restored law and order, otherwise this was not possible,” he said.

He urged the state minister to establish a data-bank of crime and criminals on national level with an access to the provincial government so that necessary action could be taken accordingly.

“We had taken this decision in the apex committee meeting during the last tenure but it could not be implemented and now it is need of hour,” he said. He also urged the visiting state minister to issue necessary directives to Nadra for cooperating with the Sindh police in identification issues of the accused of heinous crimes.

The state minister on behalf of the federal government assured the chief minister of full support and cooperation in every sector, particularly in law and order issues.

In the meeting fateh was offered for the martyrs of police, Rangers and other members of law enforcement agencies who laid their lives in the line of their duty during the operation in the city.