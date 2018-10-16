Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP Senator Farooq H. Naek has been unanimously nominated member of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) Committee on United Nations Affairs. A statement issued by Senate Secretariat here Monday says that former chairman Senate Naek is likely to be elected for the slot during the meeting of Governing Council of the committee tomorrow in Geneva, Switzerland, to represent it on the UN related issues.

Farooq H Naek was nominated by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and seconded by the Speaker National Assembly. He had earlier remained Member of IPU Group on UN which resulted in close coordination between the two bodies and as a result this permanent standing committee on UN Affairs was formed. In this context, Naek said that it was pride moment for the Pakistan Parliament to represent the IPU on UN forum and it was a unique platform for members of parliaments to engage with senior UN officials. The committee helps to close the democracy gap between citizens’ voices and global decision making.

The committee also aims to find ways for parliaments, who play a vital part in implementing global commitments to work better with the UN globally and nationally. MPs share ideas on mechanisms to monitor whether individual countries are honouring their international pledges. Senator Shamim Afridi, MNA Sher Ali Arbab and Secretary General Amjed Pervez Malik have represented Pakistan at Asian Parliamentary Assembly coordination meeting on the sidelines of IPU Assembly in Geneva and invited remaining member countries to confirm participation in APA Committee meetings to be hosted by Senate of Pakistan.